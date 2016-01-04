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Alisa Anton
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woman standing near pine trees
Woman among spruce trees
A map marker
Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
forest
travel
green
plant
trees
grey
hiking
jacket
pine tree
pine
coat
hipster
parka
romania
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