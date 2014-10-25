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Rocksana Rocksana
rocksama14
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woman standing near grey flowers
Woman in field
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
winter
autumn
fall
grass
grey
field
plants
hair
walking
ginger
crops
coat
scarf
red hair
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