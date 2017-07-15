Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jay Wen
jaywen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman standing near gray concrete wall
The Wee Hours
A map marker
Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
shopping
street
market
trade
marketplace
vendor
shop owner
building interior
city
building
road
singapore
train
factory
urban
vehicle
transportation
town
alley
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20