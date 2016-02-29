Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Christal Yuen
dearskye
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman standing in front of red smoke
Wolf mask
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 29, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
model
bra
female
red
wolf
smoke
fox
mask
maroon
mist
face mask
shorts
mystic
red smoke
smoke bomb
smoke grenade
people
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20