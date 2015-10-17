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Brooke Cagle
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woman standing in between plants
Happy To Be Alone
A map marker
Westwood Gardens, Fayetteville, United States
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Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
people
model
sun
female
plant
garden
trees
women
grey
plants
sunlight
youth
greenery
hip
hipster
united states
fayetteville
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