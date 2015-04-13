Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Eli DeFaria
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman standing front of vine plant
Crown of Leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
people
fashion
black
blue
green
female
grey
beautiful
lady
crown
blur
style
bokeh
denim
ivy
brunette
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20