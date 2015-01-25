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Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦
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woman sitting under rock facing sea
Sea breeze under the cliff
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
sea
blue
mountains
sand
waves
hair
horizon
cliff
coast
serene
seascape
cliffs
ponder
contemplative
alcove
secluded
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