Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Erin Hesselink
erinhesselink
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman sitting on the edge of concrete block facing coast
Dangling legs
A map marker
Cinqueterre, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON, COOLPIX P510
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
forest
sea
blue
green
grey
shadow
vacation
sunlight
woods
cliff
coast
solitude
back
coastline
shore
edge
corniglia
italy
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20