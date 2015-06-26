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Yuliya Ginzburg
yullik
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woman sitting on rock near body of water during daytime
Woman sitting on the rock
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
bird
female
clouds
grey
rock
wave
peaceful
rocks
rest
view
coast
tranquility
coastline
enjoy
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