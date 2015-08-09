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Jacob Nizierski
jakerski
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woman sitting on fence while holding cigarette
fashionable woman smoking
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 9, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
fashion
blue
grey
smoke
bar
lady
glasses
smoking
cigarette
hat
heels
legs
rooftop
railing
smoker
heel
skinny
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