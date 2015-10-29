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woman sitting on concrete barrier
Person on dirty wall
A map marker
Korea
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
winter
green
autumn
fall
grey
alone
pool
concrete
paint
swimming
outdoors
sweater
legs
figure
weeds
cracks
decay
disconnect
PNG images
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