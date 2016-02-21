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Dmitry Ratushny
ratushny
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woman sitting on brown wooden bench during snowy day
Woman on park bench
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
fashion
blue
road
female
snow
grey
beautiful
lamp
style
outdoors
gray
bench
coat
day
lite
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