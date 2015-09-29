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Jean Gerber
the_gerbs1
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woman sitting near seashore during daytime
Lonely woman at beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
beach
sea
sad
white
grey
sand
waves
lady
cloudy
sitting
deep
thoughtful
reflecting
pensive
bleak
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