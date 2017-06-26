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Toa Heftiba
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woman sitting besides stair window
looking up
A map marker
The Neolog Synagogue Zion, Oradea, Romania
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Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
portrait
architecture
light
church
grey
window
lighting
hat
romania
indoors
self portrait
oradea
human
wood
clothing
shoe
floor
apparel
staircase
Historical images
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