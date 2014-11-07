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Francesco Gallarotti
gallarotti
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woman running near the body of water with Brooklyn Bridge in the background
Running by Brooklyn Bridge
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
city
rain
fitness
river
sport
grey
sports
park
bridge
skyline
manhattan
rainy
jogging
raining
bench
foggy
overcast
empty seats
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