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Hisu lee
lee_hisu
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woman riding on boat rowed by standing woman
Going down the river
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
travel
japan
people
sea
fashion
model
river
boat
style
pose
girl model
asian
hat
vietnamese
purple dress
portrait
human
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