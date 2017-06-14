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Yassine Laaroussi
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woman reading book while sitting on fallen tree trunk
Reading about meditation
A map marker
Montreal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
car
forest
city
people
book
trees
grass
red
grey
field
reading
park
dress
lady
asian
sitting
log
human
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