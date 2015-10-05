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Christopher Campbell
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woman raising both of her hands
Woman holding up arms
A map marker
Coomera, Australia
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Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
female
trees
grey
lake
hands
hand
hair
freedom
spiritual
pose
outdoors
rest
pond
surrender
high
australia
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