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Guilherme Romano
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Spirituality
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People
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woman praying in grayscale photo
Woman sitting and praying
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Mandalay Region, Myanmar (Burma)
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Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
portrait
people
inspiration
grey
meditation
street photography
zen
pray
praying
asian
asia
myanmar
buddhism
bagan
yangon
photojournalism
burma
human
hourglass
HD Wallpapers
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