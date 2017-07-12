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Asantha Abeysooriya
asanthapdn003
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woman picking up green plants in field during daytime
Picking Tea Leaves
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Tea Research Institute of Sri Lanka, Talawakelle, Sri Lanka
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Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
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woman
green
agriculture
field
farmer
worker
crop
harvest
tea
sri lanka
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