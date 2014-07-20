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Cole Patrick
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Woman on vacation steps out of the cove to relax in the beach shores
Relaxing at the beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
beach
travel
sea
summer
grey
sand
waves
vacation
rock
relax
rocks
coast
cliffs
rocky
cove
woman on the beach
girl at beach
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