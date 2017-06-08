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Suzana Sousa
suferreira
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Relationship
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woman on top of man in black shirt
Love Smile
A map marker
Cuiabá, Brazil
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Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
man
people
couple
green
love
happy
boyfriend
smile
friendship
together
blur
valentine
bokeh
smiling
girlfriend
carry
brazilian
piggyback
human
High resolution images
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