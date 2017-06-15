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Featured in
Health & Wellness
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woman looking to mirror and wiping her lips
make up for wedding
A map marker
Bekasi, Indonesia
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Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
wellness
grey
hand
mirror
makeup
lips
asian
bride
lipstick
tissue
brunette
looking glass
make-up
portrait
people
human
female
face
Non-copyrighted images
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