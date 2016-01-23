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Timon Studler
derstudi
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woman looking through the balcony
A girl on a balcony
A map marker
Chennai, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
people
blue
school
home
work
india
happy
child
shadow
door
sunlight
play
waiting
schoolgirl
chennai
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