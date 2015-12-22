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Cole Patrick
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woman looking at the waterfalls
Woman looking at a waterfall
A map marker
Portland, United States
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Published on
December 22, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
forest
travel
winter
waterfall
trees
grey
hiking
adventure
fog
moss
cold
lost
pacific northwest
explore
beanie
flannel
united states
portland
Public domain images
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