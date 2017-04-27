Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Warren
wflwong
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman leaning on concrete wall looking at city
Wondering what’s next…
A map marker
Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
city
sunset
gold
thinking
buildings
urban
toronto
teenager
teen
evening
golden
back
downtown
thought
faceless
stare
hour
building
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20