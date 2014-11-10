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Kristy Kravchenko
kristyua
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woman leaning on brown wooden tree during daytime
woman-big-tree-spring
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
sunset
summer
green
sun
grass
women
park
shadow
sunlight
hill
afternoon
sunny
young
big tree
standing
trunk
plant
field
Public domain images
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