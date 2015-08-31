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Roksolana Zasiadko
cieloadentro
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woman laying on snowy ground
Lying in Snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
winter
outdoor
female
snow
beauty
beautiful
brown
meadow
blur
bokeh
cold
brunette
lying down
caucasian
come here
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