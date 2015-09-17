Even when you’re closing in on 100 years old, the experiences when you were young stay with you. My great grandmother is from western Ukraine, went through WWII, and saw a lot. Yet, amazingly, her fierce spirit shows through and mixes with her love for comedy. For this spontaneous shot, I found my Cinco de Mayo hat and plopped it on her. What makes the picture, though, is the life in her eyes and face. Be awake to your experiences. - with love, Alex