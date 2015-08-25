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Stas Svechnikov
svechnikov
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woman in white off-shoulder top
Shirt Model
A map marker
Люберцы, Lyubertsy, Russia
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Published on
August 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
sunset
black
model
summer
female
beautiful
hair
moscow
blonde
blond
balayage
russia
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