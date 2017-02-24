Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Anton Darius
thesollers
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in white long sleeve shirt holding black and white cat
T H E L O S T C A T
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
portrait
animal
blue
life
sad
vintage
colors
self
cyan
girl
human
female
face
clothing
kitten
pet
apparel
mammal
manx
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20