Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Scott Webb
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in white floral strapless sweetheart bridal gown shallow focus photography
Bride wearing pearl headband
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
love
wedding
white
happy
smile
dress
lady
joy
smiling
blonde
day
red hair
tiara
special occasion
headband
caucasian
curly
girl
human
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20