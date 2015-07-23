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Eutah Mizushima
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woman in white elbow-sleeved shirt standing near white train in subway
Woman at a subway station
A map marker
早稲田駅（東京メトロ）, Shinjuku, Japan
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Published on
July 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
city
female
sad
white
train
minimal
urban
alone
movement
motion
subway
waiting
long exposure
standing
brunette
pensive
ponytail
japan
Backgrounds
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