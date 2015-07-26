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Sai De Silva
scoutthecity
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woman in white dress shirt holding her daughter in tutu dress beside of asphalt road during daytime
Mom and daughter in New York
A map marker
New York, United States
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Published on
July 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
city
people
fashion
road
street
new york city
reading
kids
child
mothers day
mother
kid
mom
sitting
city life
african american
daughter
black
HD Wallpapers
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