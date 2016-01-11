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Konstantin Kopachinsky
kopachinsky
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woman in white dress on piled wood logs
Bride climbs wood structure
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
white
river
wood
grey
countryside
bride
wedding dress
woodland
swamp
branch
climb
long hair
wooden
marsh
white dress
riverside
woman in white
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