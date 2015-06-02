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Camila Cordeiro
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woman in swimming pool
Floating in a pool
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
blue
female
calm
pool
relax
swimming
young woman
swimsuit
swim
cyan
float
caucasian
bird's eye view
laying
woman
people
fashion
model
Backgrounds
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