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Jake Melara
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woman in sleeveless top and backpack surrounded by trees during daytime
Hiker with a large backpack
A map marker
Falls Creek Falls, United States
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Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
green
trees
women
grey
camping
vacation
path
journey
woods
outdoors
trail
explore
solitude
hiker
daylight
trails
wanderer
united states
Non-copyrighted images
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