Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Michael Shannon
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in red jacket and white pants sitting on gray concrete road near body of water
Moment
A map marker
Rope Bridge, Ballycastle, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
red
bike
ireland
island
cycling
teen
climb
northern ireland
moment
giants causeway
portrait
sea
human
face
photography
photo
scenery
rock
countryside
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20