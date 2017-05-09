Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Danie Franco
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in pink long sleeve shirt and blue skirt standing on street with red and white
Flowers old
A map marker
Penjamo, Pénjamo, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
street
old
abuela
woman
girl
people
human
female
plant
clothing
crowd
market
mexico
festival
dress
shop
shoe
apparel
footwear
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20