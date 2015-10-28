Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Felipe Benoit Photography
felipegraphy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in green off-shoulder top holding her hair pose
Woman sitting on grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
fashion
female
grey
skin
makeup
young woman
cover girl
colour
photoshoot
elegant
sitting
long hair
brunette
stylish
posing
brown hair
caucasian
glamor
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20