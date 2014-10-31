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woman in brown coat standing near orange leafed tree and body of water during daytime
herastrau park leaves
A map marker
herastrau park, Bucharest, Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
trees
lake
leaves
park
yellow
reflection
brown
fall leaves
outdoors
fall trees
indian summer
reflection in water
leafes
romania
bucharest
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