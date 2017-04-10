I realised that when in the city, you have to get closer to your subject. Shooting portraits has been challenging for me, since I have no idea of the theory and best practices behind it. I can of course scan the internet and see how other people shoot, but in all honesty I can’t be bothered because I think it will cramp my style. I took this shot of my friend Asha, while we were on our bicycles and she had her bicycle light on. That epic-divine-halo-like effect was natural. Maybe this is a “no no” in portrait photography, but I couldn’t care less. Makes her look like an angel :)