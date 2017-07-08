Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
John T
john_thng
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in blue denim button-up jacket walking on concrete stairs during daytime
Chase dat dream
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 8, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
portrait
city
london
female
grey
urban
stairs
sign
lines
subway
staircase
cloudy
exit
underground
denim jacket
entrance
station
tube
handrail
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20