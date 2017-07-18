Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Hugues de BUYER-MIMEURE
huguesdb
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in black t-shirt holding playing cards
Woman with skull-back cards
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
grey
hand
child
game
emotion
card
childhood
cards
card game
black&white
portrait
people
human
face
smile
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20