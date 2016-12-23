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Danie Franco
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woman in black spaghetti strap dress standing beside railings
Made in Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
japan
grey
glasses
girl
portrait
animal
bird
human
female
face
plant
photography
clothing
photo
dress
outdoors
apparel
fence
finger
Creative Commons images
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