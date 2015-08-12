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Mickael Ben David
mickaelbendavid
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woman in black one-piece swimsuit facing blue wavy ocean under clear blue sky
Woman walking towards ocean
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
beach
sea
blue
grey
sand
alone
shadow
wave
yacht
lonely
horizon
tide
shade
bathing suit
solitary
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