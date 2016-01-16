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woman in black long-sleeved shirt standing and facing trees with stretched arms under white sky
Winter in Towneley Park
A map marker
Towneley Park, Burnley, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
winter
snow
free
grey
park
vacation
joy
clear sky
cold
hat
creation
snowing
coat
relaxed
city park
arms
united kingdom
burnley
HD Wallpapers
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