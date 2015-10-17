Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ian Schneider
goian
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman in black leather jacket holding pink flower during daytime
The flower of becoming
A map marker
Dublin, Ireland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
girl
flower
people
black
rose
pink
hands
hand
leaf
blur
ring
peony
bokeh
maroon
hold
cute wallpapers
caucasian
cute backgrounds
woman
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20