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Chelsea Aaron
chelsea_aaron
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woman in black dress holding brown walking cane
Walking Stick
A map marker
Barcelona, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
city
black
church
lady
elderly
steps
old
walking stick
people
human
barcelona
spain
stick
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