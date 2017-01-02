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Toa Heftiba
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woman in black coat standing at vineyard
Lost in the Wilderness
A map marker
Biarritz, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
forest
green
grey
alone
lost
wild
single
country side
wine yard
bracken
portrait
human
face
photography
clothing
photo
farm
field
photographer
Royalty-free images
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